Wild Caught Georgia Shrimp and Grits

February 26, 2020 | 1:14pm
By
This dish is savory and decadent
Photo courtesy Intercontinental Buckhead

This recipe comes from chef Art Smith's Atlanta restaurant, Southern Art. Featuring plenty of butter, chopped sausage, and scallions amongst the grits and shrimp, this savory dish is an update on a classic Southern staple. 

4
Servings
814
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Pounds fresh wild shrimp, heads on
  • 1 Cup stone-ground grits
  • 3 Tablespoons Vermont butter
  • 2 Cups shredded, aged Cheddar cheese
  • 2 Andouille sausages, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 Cup sliced scallions
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Peel the shrimp and remove the heads and the veins. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry.

Make a quick stock by bringing the shrimp shells and 6 cups of water to a boil. Cook for 25 minutes to let the flavors develop, then drain.

Sautée the Andouille sausage in a large pan until browned, then add the shrimp.

Cook until the shrimp turn pink. Add the chopped parsley and garlic and cook for one minute. Add 1 cup of the shrimp stock and cook for two minutes, then add the sliced scallions.

Bring 4 cups of the shrimp stock to boil. Add the salt and pepper. Add the grits and cook for about 20 to 25 minutes until the stock is absorbed. Remove from heat and add the butter and cheddar cheese. Scoop the grits into a serving bowl. Add the shrimp stew on top and serve immediately.  

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving814
Total Fat42g64%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated21g100%
Cholesterol529mg100%
Protein68g100%
Carbs39g13%
Vitamin A430µg48%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg57.9%
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin D42IU100%
Vitamin E5mg36%
Vitamin K89µg74%
Calcium602mg60%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)115µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)202µg51%
Folic acid51µgN/A
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium118mg28%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)9mg56%
Phosphorus1198mg100%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium649mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg38%
Sodium2606mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg55.3%
Trans1gN/A
Water353gN/A
Zinc6mg55%
