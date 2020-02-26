Wild Caught Georgia Shrimp and Grits

Peel the shrimp and remove the heads and the veins. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry.

Make a quick stock by bringing the shrimp shells and 6 cups of water to a boil. Cook for 25 minutes to let the flavors develop, then drain.

Sautée the Andouille sausage in a large pan until browned, then add the shrimp.

Cook until the shrimp turn pink. Add the chopped parsley and garlic and cook for one minute. Add 1 cup of the shrimp stock and cook for two minutes, then add the sliced scallions.

Bring 4 cups of the shrimp stock to boil. Add the salt and pepper. Add the grits and cook for about 20 to 25 minutes until the stock is absorbed. Remove from heat and add the butter and cheddar cheese. Scoop the grits into a serving bowl. Add the shrimp stew on top and serve immediately.