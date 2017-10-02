The Pillsbury Bake-Off is back for 2018 with new partners in the Food Network and the “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond. After four years away from the limelight, the Bake-Off is back and better than ever to challenge home cooks to submit their most cherished recipes and stories for the chance to win an appearance on the Food Network’s The Kitchen, a feature in the Food Network magazine, a new kitchen from GE Appliances, and $50,000.

Most home cooks recognize the Pillsbury Bake-Off as an American tradition — but did you know about its massive impact in the way we bake at home? Common kitchen staples like the Bundt pan and the sesame seed only became widely used and accepted in American homes because of winning Bake-Off dishes! Without the Bake-Off, those delicious sesame seed buns may be a niche product instead of a staple of our most favorite burger recipes The Pillsbury Bake-Off’s impact is widespread, with winners and finalists hailing from every state. So get excited for the 2018 competition and learn more about this iconic contest with these 10 things you didn’t know about the Pillsbury Bake-Off.