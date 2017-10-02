10 Things You Didn’t Know About the Pillsbury Bake-Off

The Pillsbury Bake-Off is back for 2018 with new partners in the Food Network and the “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond. After four years away from the limelight, the Bake-Off is back and better than ever to challenge home cooks to submit their most cherished recipes and stories for the chance to win an appearance on the Food Network’s The Kitchen, a feature in the Food Network magazine, a new kitchen from GE Appliances, and $50,000.
