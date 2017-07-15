Emirates Flight Attendant Filmed Pouring Champagne Back Into Bottle

Emirates Airline is known for providing a high-end, very luxurious travel experience. That’s why it was particularly surprising when a video surfaced this week showing an Emirates flight attendant pouring a glass of Champagne back into a bottle.
The video was inadvertently taken by a passenger named Yevgeny Kaymov, who was flying business class to Dubai on Emirates’ Airbus A380. He was making a video of the luxurious business class cabin, which even has a fully stocked walk-up bar, when he caught the flight attendant in the background, pouring a small glass of Champagne back into a bottle.
“I accidentally filmed this video, and didn't even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle. Is that normal practice Emirates?” he wrote on Instagram, tagging the airline so they would see it.
The video was also posted to Reddit, where users speculated about why the flight attendant could possibly be putting a glass of Champagne back into the bottle. Some speculated she was filling up a bottle of leftovers to keep for herself later. Others suggested she was just trying to consolidate the unused Champagne to throw it out later.
Pouring Champagne back into the bottle does not appear to be standard Emirates service, though, because the airline told The Independent: “Emirates always strives to provide the top quality service. Actions recorded on this video do not comply with our quality standards. We are currently investigating the incident.”
Click here to find out where Emirates lands on our list of 10 of the world's most luxurious gourmet airlines.
Cute red sushi-delivering robots are debuting in Japan in August
Bone and cartilage bits spark recall of millions of pounds of Sabrett hot dogs
It’s the perfect place to grab a drink after a baseball game