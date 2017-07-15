Emirates Flight Attendant Filmed Pouring Champagne Back Into Bottle

Emirates Airline is known for providing a high-end, very luxurious travel experience. That’s why it was particularly surprising when a video surfaced this week showing an Emirates flight attendant pouring a glass of Champagne back into a bottle. More on Airlines This Emirates Plane Has a Fully-Stocked Walk-Up Bar On Board

Emirates Transforms Huge 124-Seater Into a Private Jet

Emirates Airline Announces New Private Jet Service from Dubai

Emirates and Royal Jordanian Airlines Troll Embattled United

The video was inadvertently taken by a passenger named Yevgeny Kaymov, who was flying business class to Dubai on Emirates’ Airbus A380. He was making a video of the luxurious business class cabin, which even has a fully stocked walk-up bar, when he caught the flight attendant in the background, pouring a small glass of Champagne back into a bottle.

“I accidentally filmed this video, and didn't even notice this moment at the time, pouring unfinished champagne back into the bottle. Is that normal practice Emirates?” he wrote on Instagram, tagging the airline so they would see it.

A post shared by Emirates (@emirates) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

The video was also posted to Reddit, where users speculated about why the flight attendant could possibly be putting a glass of Champagne back into the bottle. Some speculated she was filling up a bottle of leftovers to keep for herself later. Others suggested she was just trying to consolidate the unused Champagne to throw it out later.

Before we get all worked up, was that from first class passengers, or coach? Clearly one is much more egregious than the other. — Andy Anderson (@ndyndrsn) July 14, 2017

Airlines prove over and again how despicable they are, and with such disdain they treat us all, first class or not. — Tom Diamond (@TomDiamond14) July 14, 2017

So she poured it back in to throw it away later. Nothing wrong with that. — AJ (@AJ18018) July 14, 2017

gross — sonta giamber frindt (@sontafrindt) July 14, 2017

Pouring Champagne back into the bottle does not appear to be standard Emirates service, though, because the airline told The Independent: “Emirates always strives to provide the top quality service. Actions recorded on this video do not comply with our quality standards. We are currently investigating the incident.”

Click here to find out where Emirates lands on our list of 10 of the world's most luxurious gourmet airlines.