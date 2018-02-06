Jun Yoshizuki, the Japanese YouTuber behind the extremely popular YouTube cooking (and cat) channel JunsKitchen, has set the internet ablaze once again with his latest dish. Yoshizuki’s sukiyaki, a popular Japanese pot dish that he makes with homemade tofu, it currently the twelfth highest trending video on YouTube and has over 720,000 views and 4,318 comments.

The home cook usually films himself creating gorgeous-looking traditional Japanese dishes such as tempura udon noodles and fluffy omurice, as well as homemade cat food and sushi for his three beloved cats Haku, Poki, and Nagi. People generally love his videos for their soothing Great British Bake Off-like quality and tone, for how tasty the food looks, and for how cute his cats are while they watch him cook. People are obsessed with this video for pretty much the same reasons.

“Tell me why I'm crying in the club watching a grown Japanese man make homemade tofu with his cats and harvest fresh organically grown mushrooms and vegetables from his uncle's farm﻿,” wrote one commenter.

“You make Japan seems so magical and amazing. You bike to get the freshest of ingredients, and your cat just patiently waits for your return. Not to mention the main draw — the fact your cooking talents are just a wonder to behold. And it' s all so healthy. It all seems so surreal,” said another.

“This is the first Jun's Kitchen recipe I've ever been able to try, and let me just say I am outraged because he's made me sukiyaki a dozen times and he has NEVER made it taste even a tenth of how good it tasted here. WHAT ELSE HAVE YOU BEEN HOLDING OUT ON ME, JUN,” read a comment from Yoshizuki’s girlfriend (who appears in videos on his other channel) attesting to the deliciousness of his cooking. The home chef pinned this funny comment to the top of the comment section on his video page.

The YouTuber keeps all of his recipes on his YouTube channel, but they can also be found fully written out on his blog. Interested in making your own tofu but don’t quite know what to do with it after and aren’t ambitious enough to try sukiyaki? Tofu can be delicious — check out these 6 great recipes.