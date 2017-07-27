Watch These Cats Get the Best Birthday Meal Ever

When you think about what a cat’s favorite food must be, as one often does, your mind probably goes to lasagna first. But that’s silly! That’s just Garfield’s favorite food! Real cat fans realize that our feline friends really love to eat one thing the most: fresh fish.
This is something Japanese chef and YouTube star Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen
knows well. And he decided to celebrate his kitties with a 100 percent homemade sushi dinner. And, unsurprisingly, the clip has gone viral. Just two days after going live, the how to make sushi
for your cat video has racked up over 1.3 million views.
Yoshizuki goes all-in for his guests of honor. He chops, cooks, and carefully crafts the nigiri rolls
all while his cats look on with hunger in their eyes. At the end of the video, the kitties chow down, but not before Yoshizuki plays a few little pranks on them. What good is having a cat if you can’t mess with them, after all?
According to the video description, Yoshizuki used sea bream
, chicken breast
, sashimi tuna
, broad beans (or edamame
), Japanese mustard spinach, bonito broth, and corn starch water to make the delicious dinner for his feline friends.
Though cats certainly can eat rice, Yoshizuki said that he minced up cooked chicken and substituted that instead simply because the cats like chicken better. What a good cat dad he is!
