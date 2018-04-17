Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour to Bring Hundreds of Wines to New York’s Marriott Marquis April 24

Love wine? Then mark your calendars: On Tuesday, April 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour will be stopping at the grand ballroom of New York’s Marriott Marquis, and they’ll be bringing along some of the best wines in the world.

For $225 ($325 for VIP access, which grants you admission at 6 p.m.), guests will be able to sample the finest offerings from more than 200 of the world’s best wineries in two ballrooms. Many of the winemakers and estate owners will be pouring the wine themselves, and will be more than eager to discuss each wine’s unique characteristics. All wines being poured have been rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator, and all attendees will receive a souvenir tasting glass and will also have access to an ample buffet.

The tour, which also stops in Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, brings a who’s who of the wine industry: Stag's Leap, Chateau Haut-Brion, Beaulieu, Sterling, Ruffino, Perrier-Jouet, Antinori, Penfolds, and Domaine Carneros are a few of the better-known wineries that will be represented. It goes without saying that some absolutely fabulous wines will be poured.

As if you needed any more motivation, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation, which supports students pursuing careers in the wine industry.

This event is a unique opportunity to sample some of the finest wines ever produced, and while it’s certainly an expensive undertaking, it’s an opportunity that serious wine-lovers should find difficult to pass up, especially because we should be drinking a glass of wine every day!