It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Whole Foods. 12 Days of Cheese, a Whole Foods promotion that offers 50 percent off on some of the supermarket’s highest quality cheeses, has returned!

Customers nationwide will be able to snag fine cheeses made everywhere from Vermont to Switzerland for half their original prices. Amazon Prime members will be able to take off an extra 10 percent, equaling savings of 60 percent off.

12 Days of Cheese begins December 12 and lasts through December 23. Every day a new cheese will be on sale, so you can basically create your own cheese Advent calendar. Whole Foods is kicking off the sale with Klare Melk Truffle Gouda, an “exquisite, rich and flavorful raw milk Gouda laced generously with truffles.”

Being a Prime member and shopping during special events like 12 Days of Cheese is just one of the ways you can save money at Whole Foods.