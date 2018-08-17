While many people are dreaming of pumpkins and spice and everything fall and nice, we can’t wait for the holiday season. This year we have a lot to be thankful for, because we’re finally getting the item at the top of our wish lists and then some. Aldi is not only bringing its exclusive wine Advent calendar stateside, but it’s also pairing a cheese Advent calendar with it. That means for most of the month of December, every day that you get to open a new wine and cheese combination will feel like Christmas morning — even though we advise waiting until evening to drink your Advent prize.

We’ve always been jealous of Aldi’s European customers who got to imbibe with the supermarket chain’s wine Advent calendar. Now we can pick one up for ourselves nationwide beginning November 7. The cheer-inducing advent calendar comes with 24 mini bottles of red, white, rosé, and bubbles options, including red blend, shiraz, malbec, pinot grigio, and sauvignon blanc from a variety of regions. Better yet, we can pair our daily mini bottle with a selection of 24 imported mini cheeses from Aldi’s new cheese Advent calendar, which includes cheddar, Gouda, Edam, and more, also debuting November 7.



Aldi

Because these Advent calendars officially launch for a limited time and are in limited supply during the season of giving, we can’t imagine why someone wouldn’t want to shell out $69.99 for the wine calendar or $12.99 for the cheese one as a gift (for us). They seem like they would make anyone’s holiday season merry and bright, especially when given together.



Aldi

We know. Christmas really seems to keep coming earlier and earlier — or is that really only one of the 10 things people only say around the holidays?