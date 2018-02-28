What’s Happening Los Angeles: Candytopia and Easter Treats Return

Scout Opens in Silver Lake

Fast-casual gourmet bites concept Scout has opened in Silver Lake. The café and general store offers Heart Coffee, smoothies, teas, kombucha, breakfast dishes, and sandwiches and wraps for lunch and early suppers.

Ethel M and See’s Candies Launch Easter Treats

Get ready for Easter with treats from Ethel M and See’s Candies. See’s is offering new Easter Favorites and Sweet Traditions Easter baskets, bunnies, lollypops, chocolate eggs and bunnies. Ethel M has delicious egg-shaped chocolates filled with peanut butter and milk chocolate with strawberry and dark chocolate with raspberry crème eggs, as well as classic chocolates and pecan brittle in pretty springtime tins.

Candytopia is Back!

Candytopia has returned to LA after being its original downtown location was shut down a few months back. It will reopen on March 2 in Santa Monica for a limited four-month run. View interactive art installations and fulfill your Willie Wonka dreams.

Celebrate the Oscars at the Hollywood Roosevelt

Head to the Blossom Ballroom at the Roosevelt, home to the first-ever Academy Awards, on March 4 for an Oscar-viewing party with champagne and a buffet.

Nerano Hosts Winemaker Dinner with Colgin Cellars

On March 19, Beverly Hills Nerano restaurant is pairing with Colgin Cellars for a five-course dinner featuring eight Colgin wines, $1,100 per person, reservations at dino@neranobh.com.

Kevita Launches #AliveLikeYou Contest

Kevita – makers of sparkling probiotic drinks, master brew kombucha, and apple cider vinegars – has launched its #alivelikeyoucontest. Share a picture of video of what makes you feel alive by April 19, and three winners will receive $2,000 prizes.

Animal’s Chefs Launch New Menu for Delta Australia Flights

LA-based chefs Jon Shook and Vinnie Dotolo from Animal have launched a new menu for Delta Airlines flights from LAX to Sydney, beginning March 1.

Scratch Bar & Kitchen Opens Redesigned Dining Room and Bar

Encino’s Scratch Bar & Kitchen has redesigned its dining room and cocktail bar and added a new progressive 20-plus menu. The new extensive menu runs $145 per person.

Vegan Beyond Sausage Included at Select LA Locations

Beyond Sausage, a vegan alternative to traditional sausages, debuts at Hollywood and El Segundo Veggie Grill and downtown Wurstkuche locations this month. The plant-based sausage is made from peas, rice, and fava beans. Find out what we thought during our taste test.