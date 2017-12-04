What’s Happening Los Angeles: December 2017

Alma at The Standard Launches Feasting with Friends

Alma at WeHo’s The Standard Hotel is launching its new series, Feasting with Friends, beginning in December. On December 3, 4, 10, and 12, chefs Mads Refslund, Chris Kronner, and from Badmaash will collaborate on special holiday a la carte menus.

Delta Airlines Partners with LA Chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo for New Airline Menus

Delta Airlines has partnered with LA chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo to create menus featuring farm fresh ingredients on flights from LAX to New York and Washington, D.C.

GMC Launches Limited Time Ice Cream

GMC will unveil a limited edition Denali Ultimate Black ice cream to celebrate the launch of its new Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition vehicle. Created through a partnership with LA ice cream shop Little Damage, the new flavor will be available from December 1 through 10 at Little Damage in downtown Los Angeles.

Westbound Cocktail Bar Hosts “Miracle on Sante Fe”

Downtown’s craft cocktail bar Westbound is hosting “Miracle on Sante Fe” throughout December. The bar will be decorated with lights, garlands, ornaments, nutcrackers, and a huge Christmas tree as well as offering 15 cheerful seasonal cocktails.

Cleo Opens New Location

Cleo has opened a new LA location inside the Orlando Hotel in West Hollywood. Sharable Mediterranean dishes paired with signature craft cocktails round out the new menu.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Launches Nutcracker Tea

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills has launched a special Nutcracker Tea available from 2 to 5 p.m. through December 24.

“Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood Offers Special Holiday Menu

Universal Studios Hollywood’s latest holiday attraction, “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will offer a special menu including their famous Butterbeer, pumpkin juice, roast turkey, pigs in blankets, vegetables, and Christmas pudding.

Peninsula Hotel Launches Taco Tuesday and Sunday Night Suppers

Beverly Hill’s Peninsula Hotel has launched Taco Tuesdays, a new weekly menu featuring five signature tacos and a Para La Familia menu offering family-style dining featuring fresh seafood, served at the hotel’s lively rooftop restaurant. The Peninsula’s Terrace is also offering Sunday Suppers sharable menus.

Jinya Ramen Bar Adds Tsukemen Ramen Dish to Menu

Jinya Ramen Bar in Studio City is offering a special Tsukemen ramen dish for a limited time. The dish features cold noodles served separately from the ramen broth and features pork chashu, egg, cilantro, spinach, bamboo, seaweed, fish powder, and shrimp oil.

Ainoko Opens at Petite Taqueria

Head to Petite Taqueria on La Cienega for its new Ainoko tasting menu with a wide mix of Japanese- and Mexican-inspired dishes.

Nestle Debuts Limited Time Holiday Treats

Nestle has launched limited edition holiday treats including Butterfinger Peanut Butter Cups Snowmen, Spree and Gobstopper Snowballs in reindeer-themed packages, Nestle Crunch Medallion, a huge Nestle Crunch one-pound bar and SweeTARTS Merry Mix.

See’s Candies Opens at Americana at Brand

See’s Candies has opened a new shop just in time for the holidays in Glendale at Americana at Brand. On December 1, the new See’s will offer free chocolate samples and giveaways.

