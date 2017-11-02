Hogwarts’ First Christmas Feast and Yule Ball Will Be Pure Magic

Harry Potter fans can live out a fantasy of feasting like the students of Griffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin this holiday season. The "Hogwarts in the Snow" package at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London will trim its sets with festive décor for day visitors, while the "Dinner in the Great Hall" events invite groups of 120 to 240 guests to host private events on the film stage where the movies were made.

The Gryffindor common room and the Burrow will be dressed for Christmas, and the Great Hall stage will be decorated for the Yule Ball for the first time since it appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Dinner in the Great Hall guests will arrive for a prosecco and canapés reception at the studio tour lobby before moving into the Great Hall for a two-course dinner. Guests will then depart the Great Hall and continue the studio tour for selfies on the sets, dessert bowl food (spotted dick and peppermint humbugs, anyone?) and drinks, including, of course, butterbeer. Coffee and chocolates will be served overlooking the Hogwarts castle model. Guests will then proceed to one last stage before returning to the studio tour lobby for music, dancing, and drinks at multiple bars. Private event guests will have the run of the place from 6 p.m. until the witching hour.

Hogwarts in the Snow runs from November 18, 2017, to January 28, 2018, while the exclusive Dinner in the Great Hall will be served only from December 11 to 13, 2017. Tickets start at $400 per person.

In the U.S., Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Hollywood will be hosting their own brand of magic for the holidays at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will be transformed with festive décor and lighting, and special holiday treats and drinks will be served. Three Broomsticks pub will cook up a holiday dinner menu and hot butterbeer. King's Cross Station will feature buskers singing holiday favorites, while holiday shows will be presented by The Frog Choir, and Celestina Warbeck & the Banshees. At night, a unique projection will wrap Hogwarts Castle in the bright holiday spirit. Can’t make the dinner? We have five inspired foods you can get at home.