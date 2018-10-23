We don’t know what we’ve done to deserve this, but we’re so glad it’s happening. For a limited time only, Wendy’s is offering its customers all sizes of fries for $1. That means you can get a small, medium, or even large fry from Wendy’s for just a single dollar.

The 101 Best Burgers in America for 2018

“When it comes to the price of fries, size truly doesn’t matter,” it says on Wendy’s website of the deal. “Small, medium, large, micro, gigantic. Okay, those last two aren’t real fry sizes, but if they were, they’d only cost $1. Stop by a participating Wendy’s and get the fry that fits you for only a buck,” the restaurant advertises.

The dollar deal began Monday, October 22. Since we don’t know exactly when it’s ending, we’re going to be stocking up on $1 fries every day probably. Wendy’s large natural-cut fries typically retail for anywhere from $2.29 to $2.89 depending on the size. But now, you can get any size fries at Wendy’s drive-thru or inside a Wendy’s restaurant for about as much change as is probably in your center console. However, don’t plan on scoring dollar fries as part of a combo meal. You’ll only get the special price when you order them separately.

If you haven’t been paying attention, Wendy’s frequently offers cool things like free chicken tenders with a password, $1 sandwiches, and even hosts Shabbat dinners. Didn’t realize Wendy’s was so cool? Check out these 19 things you didn’t know about Wendy’s.