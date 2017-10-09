Vegetarian Restaurant Offers Meat-Free Menu Even a Carnivore Could Love

Austin is known for its health-conscious population. When I hear “vegan or vegetarian restaurant,” I automatically assume that it will be a guilt-free meal of almost zero calories. Of course, that is an exaggeration, but I have indulged at plenty of vegetarian hotspots in my city. For some reason, I am always skeptical about the menu. Why? Because I question myself whether there is really something I would really enjoy eating. Will they have that one dish I will order over and over again without my sacred daily dose of white or red meat? Enter Citizen Eatery. Not only does it serve sustainable ingredients from local farmers, it is a plant-based restaurant with interesting organic dishes and wines.

As soon as you enter the restaurant, you can’t help but notice a Texas-sized painting of a pink bunny rabbit. It must be the mascot. Although it didn’t occur to me to ask its significance during my restaurant review, my initial unscientific correlation was that rabbits eat carrots, carrots are vegetables, and today I will eat just like a bunny rabbit.

Leilani Lim-Villegas (Instagram @leilatinasian_atx The Citizen scramble is available all day long.

Citizen Eatery serves paleo and gluten-free dishes. Upon interviewing staff, I learned that the most popular dish was the Citizen scramble. For less than $10, this dish consists of two eggs with mushrooms, potatoes, onions, wilted kale, cheddar cheese, and wheat toast. Feel free to substitute a tofu scramble for the vegan option. The plate is a robust layer of flavors, a symphony of textures, with an undeniable fresh taste. Although it appeared big in size by sight, it is light enough for guests to leave satisfied yet not too full. I also highly recommend the Citizen power bowl. This salad is a sight for sore eyes. Ingredients include: quinoa, marinated kale, chickpeas, almonds, sunflower seeds, red peppers, tomatoes, drizzled in citrus vinaigrette, and topped with seven slices of fresh avocado.

After tasting both dishes, I couldn’t help but feel so proud of myself for clean eating. This positive vibe surely carried on throughout my day. The plan was to go home and take a nap, but instead I ended up working out for two straight hours at the gym. For more healthy inspiration, I should eat here more often.

For more Austin dining and travel news, click here.