If Uber’s latest innovation comes to fruition, in the next few years your late-night Thai noodle delivery may soar through the air to get to you. Instead of a semi-frazzled UberEats driver shoving your paper bag of takeout into your hands and speeding away, Uber Technologies is working on the delivery method of the future: delivery drones.

According to Forbes, Uber posted a job listing to its website looking for an operations manager to handle their new delivery drones. (The listing was subsequently removed.) The listing sought an executive to lead “flight standards and training” under a program called “UberExpress.” An Uber spokesperson told the New York Post that the listing was deleted as it “did not fully reflect our program, which is still in very early days.”

Uber previously expressed its interest in drones at its Uber Elevate Summit. “Uber can’t just be about cars,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “It has to be about mobility. It’s my personal belief that a key to solving urban mobility is flying burgers, in any city. We need flying burgers.”

The “flying burgers” that Khosrowshahi wanted seem to be coming fast. According to The Wall Street Journal, Uber plans to create the drones by 2019 and launch them in select cities in 2021. We totally predicted more drone delivery in 2018. Before the year ends, check out The Daily Meal’s other food trend predictions here.