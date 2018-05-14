Uber Wants to Test 5-Minute Food Deliveries by Drone

Drone delivery is nothing new. There is a sushi drone in Iceland, 7-Eleven has delivered slurpees via drone, a New Zealand man once even flew a drone through a KFC drive-thru to impress his girlfriend. But Uber wants to bring you food, faster.

UberEats, the world’s largest food-delivery platform, has started a new trial program to deliver food in as little as five to 30 minutes. “Uber can’t just be about cars,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at the Uber Elevate Summit. “It has to be about mobility. It’s my personal belief that a key to solving urban mobility is flying burgers, in any city. We need flying burgers.”

Khosrowshahi believes that through this test service, UberEats will be able to deliver in anywhere from five to 30 minutes. “Push a button, and get food on your doorstep,” he said.

The “flying burgers” will be part of a wide-reaching commercial testing program called the Integration Pilot Program., which was recently approved by the federal government. The program authorizes some state, local, and tribal governments to permit both startups and established companies such as Uber, Amazon, and others to deliver things like food, goods, and medical equipment via expanded drone programs.

