There’s a Cracker Barrel Spinoff for Millennials

Cracker Barrel hasn’t ever exactly screamed youth, so it’s no surprise that the cult-favorite chain has been trying to bring in more millennials lately. You might not have realized this, but last year the chain opened the first locations of an urban millennial-focused fast-casual concept, called Holler & Dash.

Helmed by Chef de Cuisine Jason McConnell and Culinary Director Brandon Frohne, Holler & Dash currently has four locations (in Homewood and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Celebration, Florida; and Brentwood, Tennessee), and Nashville and Atlanta locations are in the works. The menu is focused on biscuit sandwiches, with 11 of them on offer; other menu items include bacon Cheddar tots; grits with bacon, cheddar, and fried eggs; and beignets. They also offer coffee from 3rd Wave and cold brew from Stumptown. The décor is heavy on the exposed brick, subway tile, industrial elements, and Edison bulbs, as you can imagine.

Cracker Barrel has been oddly hush-hush about their involvement with Holler & Dash; aside from a couple news reports last year the company doesn’t make much mention of it; the Holler & Dash website doesn’t even mention its parent company. Sure, it might be a bald-faced attempt to lure millennials with every trick in the book (you can replace the biscuit with kale, naturally), but those biscuit sandwiches do look pretty good.