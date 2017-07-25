This 80-Year-Old Couple Has Visited Nearly Every Cracker Barrel in America

It’s always good to set some goals in life. And for 80-year-old couple Ray and Wilma Yoder, of Goshen, Indiana, that goal has been to visit every single location of chain restaurant Cracker Barrel in existence. They’ve been at it for the past 40 years, according to the Lebanon Democrat, and they only have one more location to go before they’ve hit them all.

The journey started in 1977, when Ray was working as a truck driver and would find comfort in Cracker Barrel’s welcoming atmosphere.

“It took the boredom out of being on the road,” he told the newspaper. “It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly. It’s like being at home.”

His wife eventually started joining him, and about 10 years ago they began to gain some recognition, receiving gift baskets and other treats as they’d visit each new location. Over the years, they’ve traveled more than five million miles, and their next stop will be on July 28, at the ribbon-cutting of the chain’s newest location in Lavonia, Georgia. After that, they’ll only have to cross an outpost in Tualatin, Oregon off their list to have visited every single Cracker Barrel in the system: 645 locations.

While the couple doesn’t always have a full meal at every Cracker Barrel they visit, they always make sure to spend a little money there. “We always buy something — a cup of coffee, candy or something,” Yoder explained. “We don’t just pull into the parking lot and leave.”

