Fall is more than a full month away, but pumpkin season is upon us. We already have the leaked release date for Starbucks’ iconic pumpkin spice latte, but Dunkin’ Donuts is sounding the alarm on the latest fall flavor-drop, and it’s an expected full day before you can get your hands on a PSL.

According to a press release, Dunkin’ will release its fall-inspired lineup of food and beverages no later than August 27. So, while you’re still allowed to wear your summer whites, you can get your hands on one of Dunkin’s pumpkin- and maple pecan-flavored coffees hot or iced — although we recommend iced because it’s still a scorcher out there.



Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ is also rolling out new maple cream cheese spread for bagels, and new apple crisp donuts with apple filling and caramel icing. And it’s bringing back its iconic Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich topped with maple sugar bacon, egg, and American cheese. Also available while you’re still probably rubbing sunscreen on your shoulders — Dunkin’s pumpkin donuts and muffins.

