Taco Bell is back at it with four new menu items, including a sizable Grande Nachos Box featuring a layer of chips topped with a double serving of seasoned beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, a three-cheese blend, pico de gallo and guacamole (at no extra charge). Customers nationwide can get all this and a medium drink for $5.

The other three items won’t be available at all Taco Bell locations across the country, but instead will appear in test markets.

The $1 Double Stacked Taco was previously on national menus, but now it’s back with two new sauce options in Birmingham, Alabama, only. It features a crunchy taco shell stuffed with seasoned beef, cheddar cheese and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour tortilla (with nacho cheese sauce gluing the hard and soft tortillas together), topped with your choice of Chipotle Cheddar sauce or Reaper Ranch sauce (made with the world’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper). Each one costs $1 a la carte, or it can be included in a $5 Box with a Beefy 5-Layer, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink.



The $1 Grande Burrito was also originally served nationwide, and now it’s coming to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in two new flavors. The Loaded Taco Burrito is made with seasoned beef, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, cheddar cheese and red tortilla strips. The Chipotle Chicken Burrito has seasoned rice, shredded chicken and chipotle sauce. They’re both $1 a la carte or can be part of a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink.



Last but not least is the $1 Beef and Potato Flatbread testing in Chattanooga, Tennessee. It features a warm flatbread with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce and seasoned potato bites. Fans can order it regular or spicy with jalapeños. The Beef and Potato Flatbread costs $1 a la carte or included in a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium drink. Sounds like a whole lot of food for almost no cost at all, but “making it a meal” is just one of 10 ways fast food chains are playing with your head.