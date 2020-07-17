Time to queue up your favorite Sarah McLachlan ballad. Taco Bell has announced they will officially be retiring several cult-favorite menu items in an effort to streamline operations.

Fans have until Aug. 13 to snag up the following menu items one or a dozen more times: the Grilled Steak Soft Taco Burrito, 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (both Cheesy Potato and Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips and the Mini Breakfast Skillet Bowl.

One other item, the Quesarito, will be removed from restaurant menus but still be orderable via the Taco Bell app or website.

Among these soon to-be retired items are several go-to vegetarian dishes. However, Taco Bell launched a new vegetarian-friendly menu last year and is encouraging customers to remember the remaining menu is customizable. Any protein may be swapped with beans and vegetarian options are labeled on the menu.

To make up for the removed items, Taco Bell has also introduced two new menu items: a $5 Grande Nachos Box and $1 Beef Burrito.

This isn't the first time in the last year that Taco Bell has slashed its menu. In September 2019, the chain dropped Double Decker Tacos, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Beefy Mini Quesadillas and more items from its menu. Luckily, you can still get Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists, Crunchwrap Supreme and more of the most iconic fast food menu items of all time.