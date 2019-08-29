Farewell, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco. We barely knew thee. In a semi-surprising piece of news, Taco Bell has announced that it’s slimming down its menu and ditching nine items in the process, including a few cult favorites.

How Fast Food Has Changed Since You Were in High School

According to a post on Taco Bell’s blog, the fast food chain is trimming its menu in order to make the ordering process easier for customers and make way for new menu items in the future. Starting September 12, say goodbye to chips and salsa and to the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito. So if you like to “live mas” with a Double Decker Taco and a side of chips and salsa, get to Taco Bell soon.

The simplification of Taco Bell’s menu comes alongside a revamping of the chain’s combo menu.

The 20-or-so-strong combination board will be slimmed down to Taco Bell’s 13 most popular combos, including the “No. 1,” which is three Crunchy Tacos Supreme and a fountain beverage. Other new combos include a Burrito Supreme (No. 3), Crunchwrap Supreme (No. 8), Mexican Pizza (No. 9) and a Breakfast Crunchwrap (No. 11).

So while the Cool Ranch and Fiery versions of the Doritos Locos Tacos are going away, the original version of the cult-favorite menu item with a nacho cheese-flavored shell is sticking around. After all, it is one of the most famous fast food menu items of all time.