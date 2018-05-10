Steak Fries Are the Worst Thing to Happen to Potatoes

Imagine this, you’re at a fun and lovely dinner at a restaurant. You’ve had a long week, so you order something a little indulgent but classic: A burger and French fries. You wait with anticipation while you think about that perfect medium-rare beef, the melted cheese, the soft yet slightly toasted bun, and the perfect crunchy, crispy, and salted fries to accompany it. Oh but wait, your fries are steak fries. Now your meal is ruined.