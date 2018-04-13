  1. Home
Copycat Mayochup

Apr 13, 2018 | 11:36 am
By
Editor
Make this at home if you can’t get your hands on the real deal
Mayonnaise and ketchup to make copycat Mayochup
istockphoto.com

Mayochup is officially taking the country by storm, with consumers raving about this brand new condiment. No one has ever, ever had such an original thought — to mix two heavy-hitting sauces together to create a single, almighty, all-purpose condiment is pure genius. In this inspired iteration, creamy mayonnaise meets tangy-sweet ketchup, resulting in a perfectly balanced supersauce that is truly remarkable. Thank you, Heinz — this visionary new product is definitely going to move some culinary mountains.

If for some ghastly reason, you find yourself unable to find the magic that is Mayochup in your local grocery, never fear! With your chin up and a few simple ingredients, you can improvise. We cannot guarantee that is will be quite as delicious at the original, but y’know, in a pinch, it might just tide you over until you can get your hands on the good stuff.

4
Servings
115
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 Cup ketchup

Directions

Mix mayonnaise and ketchup in a bowl until combined.

Enjoy!

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
17%
Sugar
3g
N/A
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
6mg
2%
Protein
0.2g
0.3%
Carbs
4g
1%
Vitamin A
4µg
N/A
Vitamin C
0.6mg
1%
Vitamin E
0.2mg
1.1%
Vitamin K
0.5µg
0.6%
Calcium
2mg
N/A
Folate (food)
1µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
1µg
N/A
Magnesium
2mg
N/A
Monounsaturated
3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.2mg
1.1%
Phosphorus
4mg
1%
Polyunsaturated
7g
N/A
Potassium
42mg
1%
Sodium
219mg
9%
More from Edamam