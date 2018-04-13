Copycat Mayochup

Make this at home if you can’t get your hands on the real deal

Mayochup is officially taking the country by storm, with consumers raving about this brand new condiment. No one has ever, ever had such an original thought — to mix two heavy-hitting sauces together to create a single, almighty, all-purpose condiment is pure genius. In this inspired iteration, creamy mayonnaise meets tangy-sweet ketchup, resulting in a perfectly balanced supersauce that is truly remarkable. Thank you, Heinz — this visionary new product is definitely going to move some culinary mountains.

If for some ghastly reason, you find yourself unable to find the magic that is Mayochup in your local grocery, never fear! With your chin up and a few simple ingredients, you can improvise. We cannot guarantee that is will be quite as delicious at the original, but y’know, in a pinch, it might just tide you over until you can get your hands on the good stuff.

