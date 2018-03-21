Starbucks Removes Baked Goods From UK Hotel for Soccer Team

Prospective members of England’s World Cup team should probably skip their hotel lobby’s Starbucks should they go looking for a sweet treat during their current training camp. Team manager Gareth Southgate had the Starbucks café inside the St. George’s Park Hilton Hotel remove bakery items from its menu for the duration of the Three Lions’ stay, ESPN reports.

The squad is currently training at St. George’s Park for a Friday game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam and another next week against Italy back on home turf in Wembley Stadium.

Staff in the Starbucks have been told not to serve England players any syrup in their beverages, and pastries and sandwiches have been removed from display. Reportedly, the team is only allowed coffee, tea, and bottled water. According to the Daily Mail, Southgate’s team usually has their meals prepared by a dedicated chef.

The Daily Meal has reached out to the St. George’s Park Hilton Hotel.

It makes sense that Southgate would block his players from eating Starbucks meals. The chain makes some of the unhealthiest fast food breakfasts.