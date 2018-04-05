You should never drive high (or impaired in any way), but one Sonic location is begging you to especially not do it in their drive-thru. A Gulfport, Mississippi, Sonic location had to post a sign warning patrons that they would not be served should they smoke in their drive-thru, after a customer allegedly blew marijuana smoke in the face of an underage Sonic employee.

“Attention: If you are smoking weed in the drive thru you will not be served!” read the sign at the 17th Street location. “Please show some common courtesy and smoke and air out before pulling up to order.” manager Yasman Freeman told the local Sun Herald that the sign had been posted due to complaints from employees that they were tired of smelling pot while taking orders, and that an alleged incident in which a customer blew marijuana smoke in an underage employee’s face had been the last straw.

A Sonic in Mississippi wants customers to know they won’t be served if caught smoking weed in the drive thru (@sunherald) pic.twitter.com/s6NFInrqau — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) April 3, 2018

The sign remained until March 30. A spokesperson for Sonic told Munchies that it had been taken down as it is not an official Sonic policy. “The drive-in’s franchisee and management are committed to being good community partners and they appreciate the trust and confidence their guests place in Sonic every day to serve them delicious and safe food,” they said.

Could this go down as one of the most notorious moments in fast food history? Or is it just another case of stoners with the munchies getting their fast food fix?