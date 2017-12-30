Recreational marijuana use will be legal in California starting on January 1, and many companies are ready for it. California's Rebel Coast Winery will start selling marijuana-infused wine on that day, and Jack in the Box is even going to start selling “Merry Munchie Meals” full of greasy snacks specifically designed for people who are high on marijuana. More on Marijuana Colorado Bans Edibles, Concerned Kids Will Think They’re Gummies

How Legal Marijuana Is Affecting Denver’s Restaurant Industry

San Francisco Girl Scouts Made a Bet With Weed Dispensary for Charity

San Francisco Cannabis Drink Company Launches Marijuana Cold Brew

A recent study indicated that people who smoke weed prefer McDonald’s over other fast-food options, but Jack in the Box is making a move to change all that. According to the New York Post, Jack in the Box is creating these new Munchie Meals as part of a team-up with Snoop Dogg’s pot-themed lifestyle website, Merry Jane, and they’re specifically designed to appeal to stoners. The meals include tacos, five mini churros, three crispy chicken strips, a side that’s half curly fries and half onion rings, and a beverage. The whole thing costs $4.20, of course.

“We are about welcoming all of our guests, no matter what they’re craving or why they’re craving it,” said Jack in the Box’s marketing exec Iwona Alter, who said the Munchie Meal should be great for anybody “whether you’re at a concert, up late playing video games, or pulling an all-nighter.”

The Munchie Meals are a limited-time celebration of the legalization of marijuana, and they’ll only be available from January 18 to 25 at three specific Jack in the Box locations in California. After those are gone, the stoners of the world will just have to continue ordering their greasy late-night snacks off the regular menu like everybody else. For those who might be looking, for whatever reason, here’s a list of the best pizzas in every state.