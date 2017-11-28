SodaStream Is Turning Your Water Into Wine

SodaStream has released a limited-edition “Sparkling Gold” concentrate that, when mixed with fizzy water, creates a fruity white wine. However, the stunning invention that literally turns water into wine is currently only available online in Germany.

German Sodastream users will be able to purchase the concentrate from the internet and by mixing it with five parts sparkling water can create up to 12 glasses of wine at 10 percent alcohol by volume. According to the New York Daily News, those lucky sparkling water drinkers in Germany and Switzerland also currently have access to the SodaStream Beer Bar — another SodaStream invention the U.S. doesn’t have — which allows the user to make light beer with water.

Daniel Birnbaum, chief executive officer of SodaStream, said in a statement: "Fun and exciting concentrates give more users the opportunity to enjoy and even indulge in festive beverages this holiday season.” Now we know what we wish we could put at the top of our drinks gift guide. Quick trip to Germany anyone?