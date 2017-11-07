The (Snack) Attack of the 10-Pound Doughnut

Worldwide, hotels have been cutting back on room service, or eliminating it all together. In Greater Palm Springs, however, the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa has raised the bar with a glazed confection of Guinness World Records proportions.

The sprawling Palm Desert property is offering a massive 10-pound doughnut, wheeled to your guestroom door along with nine milkshakes to wash it down. The doughnut is made of layered Tahitian vanilla cake, cream, and raspberry jelly, topped with layers of fondant, pink crème frosting, tropical fruit macaron crisps, and the biggest neon sprinkles you’ve ever seen. It’s a beast, measuring three feet wide and one foot tall. Holy diabetes, Batman.



Foodbeast "Donut Disturb" delivery

The “Donut Disturb” package is available through April 30, 2018, and starts at $219, including overnight accommodations and a $50 room credit for the resort’s spa, restaurants, or golf course. Oh, and room service will also deliver a “Donut Disturb” doorknob hanger so gluttonous eaters can indulge in privacy.

In celebration of the “Donut Disturb” launch, JW Marriott Desert Springs’ executive chef Peter Smith also concocted a massive 100-pound donut. FYI, the average donut weighs about 1.7 ounces, but no one has yet calculated the average weight gain of the hotel’s guests at checkout. If you can’t make it to the resort, try one of these 15 at-home recipes.