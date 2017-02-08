Ryan Reynolds’ Favorite Cheat Meal Is From This Pizza Place

Everyone who diets looks forward to reuniting with their favorite foods on cheat day. It’s that special day during the month (or week) where it’s acceptable to break the rules and indulge in the carb-y and cheesy treat of your choice. Even celebrities look forward to cheat day — and that’s certainly true for actor Ryan Reynolds.

The famously chiseled movie star graced the cover of the September issue of Men’s Health and in the accompanying interview got real about his cheat day eats, even stopping to ask the rhetorical question, “Is it really unhealthy if it makes you so happy?”

There is one meal the former People magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” can’t get enough of, and it’s probably on your list of cravings, too. Reynolds counts pizza from Patsy’s Pizzeria in Harlem as his favorite cheat day meal. The actor declared it “pretty much the best pizza ... on the whole planet.”

We would love to know exactly what he orders, but because he was not specific, The Daily Meal checked out Patsy’s menu. From their Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil to their Napoletana with anchovy, fresh garlic, and black olives, Patsy’s offers a variety of mouthwatering pies alongside many other traditional Italian favorites that would make for the perfect cheat day indulgence.

Although pizza isn’t really all that hard to make on your own, Reynolds does not count cooking as one of his skills. “I am not innovative in the kitchen,” he revealed in the interview. “If I cook, you'll have a structure fire. The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life.”

Luckily, The Daily Meal has a ton of delicious pizza recipes. Pro tip: Cheat day meals taste even better when they’re homemade.