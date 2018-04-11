Those pink Kit Kats that were such a success in Japan and South Korea are launching in Europe. Could they be on their way to the U.S.? KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby, the pink-hued, berry-flavored, chocolate-coated Kit Kat bar that swept Asia is making its debut in Europe, beginning with the U.K., Nestlé has announced.

“After the extremely successful launch of KITKAT Chocolatory Sublime Ruby in Japan and South Korea, this is the first time the Ruby chocolate will be available in an iconic four-finger format and we are sure that the Ruby chocolate KITKAT will be a great hit in the U.K.,” Alex Gonnella, marketing director for Nestlé’s U.K. confectionery business, said of the first new type of chocolate to be developed in 80 years in a press release.

“Ruby chocolate is a big innovation in confectionery and we are very proud that KITKAT is the first major brand in the U.K. to feature this exciting new chocolate.”

Beginning April 16, the pink-hued chocolate bar will be available for purchase exclusively from U.K. Tesco stores, reports the Independent. After rolling the bars out across the rest of Europe, Nestlé plans to move their product on to the Americas. After all, Ruby Kit Kats are one of the 6 Japanese Kit Kat flavors we need in America!