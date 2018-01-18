Nestlé Rolls Out Ruby Chocolate KitKats in Japan and South Korea

Japan and South Korea will be the first to receive new ruby chocolate KitKats from Nestle. This variety of the popular chocolate wafer treat is coated in a pink-hued, berry-flavored chocolate that is both sour and sweet. Named KitKat Chocolatory Sublime Ruby, the chocolate bar will be sold in Japanese and South Korean KitKat boutiques as well as online starting Friday, January 19.

Ruby chocolate, the seemingly perfect Valentine’s Day treat, was developed by Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s largest cocoa producers and grinders. According to Reuters, it is one of the first new kinds of chocolate in decades. The ruby chocolate is made from a recently developed cocoa powder that naturally has a rosy hue.

“Japan is the market that has made KitKat so iconic in terms of all the different flavors they’ve developed,” Nestlé’s global head of confectionery, Sandra Martinez, said in an interview. “This makes Japan the ideal market to go with this news, and KitKat is a brand that’s modern and connects well with millennials, so it’s the right brand to put the first ruby chocolate in the world.”

The brand plans to roll out the berry-flavored bars next to Australia by their second quarter and the Latin American market by the end of the year.

