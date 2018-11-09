It seems like everybody and their mother is releasing an Advent calendar this year. Aldi has released both wine and cheese Advent calendars, Jack Daniels has released a booze-filled whiskey calendar, there’s even an Advent calendar for beer and one for dogs, and now Reese’s has dropped an Advent calendar full of mini chocolates and Reese’s Pieces.

The Hershey’s calendar is a peanut butter and chocolate lovers dream. Every day, calendar openers open a little cardboard door to reveal either one of the six mini Reese’s peanut butter cups or one of the 18 four-piece packs of Reese’s Pieces housed inside the festive orange box. This December treat can be purchased on Amazon for about $25 or at any Hershey’s Chocolate World stores.

If you’re looking to indulge in more Reese’s treats without having to wait a whole 24 hours, the brand has also releases Reese’s Trees with Pieces. These creamy Reese’s trees (which may or may not look like blobs) are stuffed with crunchy Reese’s Pieces.



Hershey

Plus, an individual sized Reese's Pieces Tree retails for 99 cents, which makes them a budget-friendly treat. You're going to need quite a few budget-friendly treats if you're going to get through the holidays with your family. Check our our ultimate family holiday survival guide here.