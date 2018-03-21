What are ravioli?

Some might say they are traditional Italian pasta dumplings, each composed of two layers of dough that conceal a layer of savory filling. Others might say that Pop-Tarts are ravioli — or even that Smucker’s Uncrustables are — and the debate is tearing the internet apart. What the heck deserves to be classified as ravioli and what does not?

All of these items have two layers of “dough” and inside, a filling. Maybe you can’t enjoy an Uncrustable with cream sauce and peas — but honestly who’s to say you can’t? It all began with a photograph of a man at a table with a sign decreeing: “Pop-Tarts are ravioli. Change my mind.”

The original meme was posted to Tumblr, but it has since exploded across social media, becoming one of the most successful memes of 2018 (and it’s only March!) and took over Twitter. It was then followed by a tweet about how Smucker’s Uncrustables are also ravioli, which has also gained major traction.

An Uncrustables Peanut butter and jelly sandwich is technically a ravioli pic.twitter.com/8xddnZnTuo — 6'5" & Colorblind (@CompaEvan) March 16, 2018

The internet has since been locked in debate, with Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, and even Instagram users taking sides on this hot, hot ravioli debate.

poptarts are ravioli — mel (@whitekite14) March 21, 2018

POPTARTS ARE RAVIOLI!!!!! UNCRUSTABLES ARE RAVIOLI!!!!! EMPANADAS ARE RAVIOLI!!!!! CALZONES ARE RAVIOLI!!!!!

DO NOT ARGUE WITH ME BECAUSE YOU WILL BE WRONG!!!!! — 🌻 (@notangmon) March 16, 2018

I tweeted earlier and will repeat it here: Unless the filling is sealed inside PASTA, it's not a ravioli. Uncrustables, PopTarts, and burritos are not ravioli.



I swear, some people are just terrible. — Melissa (@MacGeekGrl) March 16, 2018

POPTARTS ARE NOT RAVIOLI THANKS FOR COMING TO MY TEDTALK — love, tori (@patrochjlles) November 24, 2017

Some people have formed a third opinion, concluding that Pop-Tarts, Smuckers, and ravioli are all, in fact, dumplings.

while the whites are still busy arguing over whether poptarts are ravioli i have already published my 900 IQ thinkpiece on medium theorising that ravioli and poptarts are both forms of dumplings — hey daddyo! (@MlDNIGHTER) March 21, 2018

POPTARTS AND RAVIOLI ARE DIFFERENT FORMS OF DUMPLINGS https://t.co/C1dH1QiQsO — ☀️peywithaten☀️ (@Peyten_Maki) February 25, 2018

Personally I believe ravioli is a kind of dumpling, but dumplings are a sub-variety of tart. Calzones, gyoza, poptarts, all related. — @lindar@cybre.space (@lindarthebard) July 8, 2017

And some people have just… taken the whole meme to another level.

Big brain: Uncrustables are a kind of ravioli.



Galactic brain: all ravioli is a kind of uncrustable.



Transcendant brain: All uncrustables are a kind of Pop-Tart — 2kSheaTeen (@aehSaehSaehS) March 18, 2018

Pop-Tarts and Smucker’s weighed in on the debate. The Pop-Tarts account was anti-Pop-Tart-as-ravioli and also insisted that the pastry is not a sandwich. They also threw in another meme reference with Tide Pods (but that’s so January).

Public service announcement:



1. Pop-Tarts are not ravioli

2. Pop-Tarts are not sandwiches

3. There will never be a Tide Pod flavored Pop-Tart



Have a nice day — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) March 6, 2018

The Uncrustables account called themselves a “sandwich,” but with only 3 retweets and 6 likes, it looks like no one heard their anti-ravioli cry.

It says it right on the box… Sandwich. pic.twitter.com/uWPrX23S8y — Uncrustables® (@Uncrustables) March 16, 2018

The Daily Meal staff, naturally, have their own strident opinions on the matter. One editor is adamantly against the classification of Pop-Tarts or Uncrustables as ravioli. “How about we just call ravioli ‘ravioli’ and Uncrustables ‘sandwiches’?” she proposed. “Because that's what they are.”

Another editor was amenable to listening to arguments regarding Pop-Tarts but would not budge on the Uncrustables front. “One hundred percent no on the Uncrustables, because bread isn't dough. I'll listen to arguments regarding Pop Tarts,” she said.

One editor was staunchly pro-Pop-Tarts-as-ravioli. “It’s dough, with a filling. There is nothing stopping Pop-Tarts from making a savory version, but if they did, it would be ravioli!”

Still not convinced either way? These are America’s best restaurants for ravioli. None of the menus contain Pop-Tarts or Uncrustables… yet.