Perhaps Popeyes is looking to change its luck in 2019. The fast-food chain has begun serving black-eyed peas nationwide as a side dish. Mashed potatoes and macaroni and cheese are so 2000-and-late.

Popeyes’ black-eyed pea recipe features peas stewed in a smoky broth with onion, garlic, and a blend of jalapeño and poblano peppers. They will be sold at participating Popeyes restaurants nationwide for a limited time only, at a suggested price of $1.49 for a regular-size side and as $4.49 for a large side.

Black-eyed peas have a mystical and mythical power to bring good luck, according to Southern lore. These little round vegetables are considered a good luck food to consume during the new year, and when they’re served with cornbread, they represent gold. While Popeyes doesn't have cornbread on the menu, their chicken is pretty golden when fried properly, so it feels like no coincidence that the chain launched this iconic Southern dish at the start of 2019.

This is not the first time Popeyes has released a seasonal item. In November 2018, Popeyes offered customers a Cajun-style turkey for Thanksgiving dinner. It seems like their Southern-style recipes might be better than your grandma’s.