If you’re feeling stressed out about cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, Popeyes can take care of that for you. The fast food chain is offering Cajun-style whole turkeys for your Thanksgiving feast this year, and if they taste anything like Popeyes’ chicken, you’re in for a well-seasoned holiday.

According to Brand Eating, Popeyes’ turkeys are marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, slow-roasted, and then flash-fried. They’re fully cooked, but must be purchased frozen or semi-frozen and come with directions on how to thaw them. The turkeys weigh between 9 and 13 pounds, so if you’re wondering how many turkeys you need to buy, the rule of thumb is at least one pound of bird for each guest.

According to a review by The Takeout, although Popeyes’ turkey may not be particularly pretty, it’s certainly tasty. “The interior breast meat was incomparably juicy, a moistness usually only accomplished via brining,” the food and recipe website gushed, also declaring that the turkey’s skin had “decent zing and heat, with a citrus vinegary tang and residual burn.”

To best way to get your hands on a Popeyes turkey is to pre-order one through a participating Popeyes restaurant. You can order your bird and schedule a time for pickup before Thanksgiving, on the day of, and even through most of December. Brand Eating says that the turkey will be in the $50 range, but prices may vary by location.

