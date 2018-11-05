popeyes
Now You Can Pre-Order Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkeys for Thanksgiving Dinner

Love that turkey from Popeyes

If you’re feeling stressed out about cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, Popeyes can take care of that for you. The fast food chain is offering Cajun-style whole turkeys for your Thanksgiving feast this year, and if they taste anything like Popeyes’ chicken, you’re in for a well-seasoned holiday.

25 Ways to Cook A Turkey

According to Brand Eating, Popeyes’ turkeys are marinated in a blend of Louisiana seasonings, slow-roasted, and then flash-fried. They’re fully cooked, but must be purchased frozen or semi-frozen and come with directions on how to thaw them. The turkeys weigh between 9 and 13 pounds, so if you’re wondering how many turkeys you need to buy, the rule of thumb is at least one pound of bird for each guest.

According to a review by The Takeout, although Popeyes’ turkey may not be particularly pretty, it’s certainly tasty. “The interior breast meat was incomparably juicy, a moistness usually only accomplished via brining,” the food and recipe website gushed, also declaring that the turkey’s skin had “decent zing and heat, with a citrus vinegary tang and residual burn.”

To best way to get your hands on a Popeyes turkey is to pre-order one through a participating Popeyes restaurant. You can order your bird and schedule a time for pickup before Thanksgiving, on the day of, and even through most of December. Brand Eating says that the turkey will be in the $50 range, but prices may vary by location.

Like to ladle your turkey with gravy? Make it a perfect main dish by avoiding these 10 common gravy mistakes.

