Pop-Tarts toaster pastries come in all kinds of wacky flavors, from vanilla latte to brownie batter to watermelon Jolly Ranchers. But how about some cupcakes? Two new varieties arriving in June are inspired by the trendy treat.

Frosted Chocolate Cupcake Pop-Tarts are chocolate pastries with chocolate frosting and white, creamy filling, decorated with a white squiggle of icing, reminiscent of Hostess cupcakes.



Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts are topped with white icing and decorated with confetti rainbow sprinkles in bright primary colors, with a filling similar to Funfetti icing. This variety was actually briefly sold in June 2017, and has reportedly been the second-most requested flavor to return to the Pop-Tarts lineup.



“At Pop-Tarts, we love to give fans the flavors they love most, and our research shows that over 50 percent of our fans eat Pop-Tarts as a snack,” Joe Beauprez, director of marketing for Pop-Tarts, said in a statement. “We reimagined the classic dessert in Pop-Tart form, giving our devoted fans more opportunity to enjoy this delicious, sweet treat any time of the day.”

The new flavors will hit stores in June, and a Pop-Tarts spokesperson told The Daily Meal that they will be sold nationwide wherever other Pop-Tarts flavors are sold.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a month before these two flavors are released, but in the meantime you can sample some of the 101 best cupcakes in America.