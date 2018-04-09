Kellogg’s is bringing Pop-Tarts Splitz back from the dead under a new name six years after they were laid to rest. The innovative pastry was built with two separate flavors in one — chocolate-vanilla and strawberry-blueberry — but the newest version, called “Mash Ups,” reportedly features even crazier flavors. An Instagram post by @junkbanter shows the limited-edition toaster treat made with half sugar cookie and half brownie batter.
“Ok Pop Tarts… I see you. Looks like the Pop Tarts Splitz from about a decade ago are making a comeback with new Pop Tarts Mash Ups, which I’m hearing will be out later this spring,” the Instagrammer wrote. “How about THIS flavor though? (Heart-eyes emoji) Sugar Cookie is my favorite Pop Tart of all time (now with sprinkles apparently), and Brownie Batter? That’s a very exciting first for Pop Tarts.”
Sugar Cookie Pop-Tarts were first released in 2015, but Brownie Batter would in fact be a new flavor for the brand. Here’s hoping that no one defiles this one with American cheese or mustard. Not into wonky processed foods? Eat these healthy fast food breakfasts instead.
A man ate a Carolina Reaper in an eating contest and the arteries in his brain constricted
The former baristas were photographed at the coffee chain in Bowling Green, Ohio
They offer thrilling adventures that don’t come with a burdening price tag