Pizza Hut just added an exciting gourmet treat to its small but sweet dessert list. Customers can now enjoy ooey-gooey baby cinnamon rolls after powering through a steamy pizza, thanks to the Texas-based brand’s new partnership with beloved mall bakery chain Cinnabon.

101 Best Pizzas in America

One order of Cinnabon Mini Rolls includes 10 miniature cinnamon rolls topped with melty cream-cheese frosting — and they’re only $5.99. The new confection is exclusive to Pizza Hut, where it will join the permanent menu alongside Cinnamon Sticks, the Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, and the Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie for delivery, carryout, or dine-in.



Courtesy of Pizza Hut



“There’s nothing better than polishing off pizza night with something sweet, so the new Cinnabon Mini Rolls are a perfect addition to our dessert portfolio,” Pizza Hut chief brand officer Marianne Radley said in a release. “Pizza Hut has a history of offering innovative menu items and craveable desserts that bring everyone around the table to enjoy — and few things can satisfy a sweet tooth like authentic Cinnabon cinnamon rolls.”

Not only does Pizza Hut have a history with lip-smacking munchies — like this summer's Toasted S’Mores Cookie — but it also has pretty cool roots in American history. The first pizza ever delivered to the White House was made by Pizza Hut. Barbara Bush ordered it in 1989 during a get-together for her “Reading Is Fundamental” program. Even first ladies like pizza, but we don’t blame them. Here’s where to find the best 'za in your state.