Nothing screams “summer” quite like roasting delicious s’mores by the campfire. This season, Pizza Hut has brought back the Hershey’s Toasted S’mores Cookie. The warm dessert features a colossal chocolate chip cookie base covered with mini-marshmallows, graham cracker chunks, and pieces of Hershey’s chocolate.
One order will set you back $6.99 pre-tax, which may vary at different stores. If you want this crazy cookie, you’d better act fast — a Pizza Hut spokesperson told The Daily Meal that the s’mores cookie will only be available for a limited time, per usual. It’s a tan lines will fade but memories won’t kind of deal — or whatever the youngs are saying about summer experiences these days.
By the looks of the comment section on the chain’s ooey, gooey, cookie-laden post, people are freaking out about this product’s triumphant return.
“No way. I need to eat that,” @carterstevey wrote.
“I just cried a little,” @lunaagaati said, to which @hannabaaal replied, “YA ME TOO AND NOT A LITTLE A LOT. MY STOMACH CRIED TOO IT KNOWS THERE IS GOING TO BE DAMAGE.”
“Had it. Changes lives,” @alexamaes declared.
“Ya’ll know I’m going straight there after school,” @rhampjr_85 announced.
An employee even commented on the ad, writing, “Since I work at Pizza Hut, I never eat the food but this cookie right here is the best thing I’ve ever tasted before.”
Want to make your own s'mores? Take a look at our ultimate guide to campfire s'mores for tips and tricks on how to get the perfect chocolate and marshmallow-stuffed treat.
