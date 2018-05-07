  1. Home
Pez Dispensers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Being Auctioned on eBay

But what flavor Pez do you put in Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Bids have started on eBay’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pez dispensers, and all proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

Big news for Pez collectors! The Austrian candy brand has partnered with eBay for charity to start the bidding on a one-of-a-kind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pez dispenser set in honor of the royal wedding. From today until Sunday May 13, eBay for Charity will be auctioning off these exclusive Pez dispensers with all proceeds going to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation.

The dispenser set features the classic Pez shape, with bust-like heads of Meghan and Harry on their respective stems. Harry, with his classic ginger hair, dons a blue suit, while Meghan wears her long raven locks down and a white dress-top.

“Make-A-Wish and PEZ are a perfect match,” PEZ Head of Marketing Gabriele Hofinger said via a press release. “Both PEZ and Make-A-Wish have been dedicated to bringing smiles to children’s faces for generations. We are happy to contribute to making more wishes come true,” she said.

This is the second time Pez has worked with eBay for Charity on a dispenser set to benefit Make-A-Wish. The first was for the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. Plan on watching Meghan and Harry get hitched on May 19? Here are 10 things you won’t see at the royal wedding.

