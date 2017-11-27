Prince Harry Surprised Meghan Markle With Engagement Ring Over a Roast Chicken Dinner

In their first interview post-engagement news, Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle revealed to iTV how the prince popped the question. Markle described the evening as a cozy night at home and said the duo were roasting a chicken, or as Prince Harry put it, “trying to roast a chicken” when he surprised her with the ring.

“It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee,” the American actress told the interviewer, painting an adorable (and jealousy-inducing) mental image. She said her response was an instant “yes” to the prince’s question, because duh — it’s Prince Harry! “As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing,” she joked to the red-haired royal while sweetly holding his hand. “It was a really nice moment,” he said of the whole surprise.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have described the moment he proposed as their prepared a roast chicken in their home https://t.co/xYvygw6bMB pic.twitter.com/bOA65uPaDN — ITV News (@itvnews) November 27, 2017

We can’t help but wonder if the two were cooking the famed engagement chicken when it happened. If you haven’t heard about this recipe, “engagement chicken” is chicken so good he’ll want to “put a ring on it.” The tried and true romantic secret weapon reportedly worked on Howard Stern after his now-wife Beth served him the recipe to get him to commit. Maybe that’s how Meghan finally sealed the deal! (It’s either that or he’s genuinely in love with her.) Regardless, we wish the happy couple luck in planning their dream wedding.