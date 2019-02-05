Papa John’s Wants You to Vote For One of These Truly Odd Pizzas

Pizza, which can support nearly every topping, from anchovies to pineapple, is the perfect meal to inspire cooks to get creative. Papa John’s is introducing a new specialty pizza, and the chain wants diners to choose from four variations even the most dedicated pizza-eater has probably never tasted before.

The Best Unusual Pizzas In America

The four choices in what’s called the Pick Our Next Pizza campaign are all pretty crazy. Huevos Rancheros pizza is described as, “a delicious take on huevos rancheros with chorizo, eggs, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ranchero sauce.”

A pizza called The Roast celebrates that we are now in the lunar Year of the Pig, topping a very meaty pizza with smoked pulled pork, bacon, onions, and chili hoisin BBQ sauce.

The Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles pizza is touted as being “savory and sweet all in one bite,” and includes crispy chicken, waffle crumbles, bacon, cheese, and a drizzle of spicy honey.

And we really need to see how the restaurant chain plans to pull off something they call “the Un-Pizza,” which is described only as “all of your favorite things that make pizza amazing just without the dough – a dipper’s dream!”

The Twitter poll was posted Feb. 4, and as of the evening of Feb. 5, Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles was in the lead, with 38 percent of more than 43,000 votes and 17 hours left to vote.

Power to the pizza people. We're giving YOU the chance to pick our next Specialty Pizza! Check out the final choices below and follow your heart - you can't go wrong! — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2019

“Throughout the week, Papa John’s will narrow down the four choices to the standout winner,” the chain said in a press release. “The winning pizza will be announced on February 12 and become a part of Papa John’s menu nationwide later this year.”

If you consider yourself a weirdough when it comes to pizza toppings, check out 10 weird pizza toppings from around the world.