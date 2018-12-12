There isn’t much more of 2018 to go, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate what’s left of it by eating a bagel every single day. Panera has announced that anyone who signs up for their rewards program will have a free bagel added to their account every day until we hit 2019. That’s a lot of bagels.

If you join the MyPanera Rewards program, you will be able to redeem your free bagel — one per day — when you order inside a Panera restaurant. You can choose from any of Panera’s bagels, even the fancy ones like Asiago cheese or chocolate chip. However, the offer doesn’t include add-ons like cream cheese (so it’s going to be extra for that strawberry schmear) or toppings (extra for onions) and can only be redeemed in-store.

The special offer also does not apply to those of us who are already MyPanera Rewards members, but a Panera representative did reveal to The Daily Meal that "Panera surprises and delights their current MyPanera members all the time. One of the rewards they like to give to them is a free daily bagel reward. Current members can check their online account to see if there is a surprise placed on it!"

Regardless, the deal will apply to no one as soon as the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2019. Or at least as soon as your local Panera closes for the evening. Looking for a good bagel and willing to pay? These are the best bagels outside of New York.