Outback Steakhouse has one simple problem: The servers don’t greet guests with bread. At least according to investor James Mitarotonda of Barington Capital, who seems to think the lack of bread service is detrimental to the restaurant’s success.

“When customers sit down at their table at Texas Roadhouse, a server immediately presents them with warm, freshly baked bread,” Mitarotonda wrote to Outback’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands, according to the New York Post. “We believe this high level of service delights customers and also offers them immediate value.”

The New York-based investor also reportedly told Bloomin’ CEO Elizabeth Smith that the company should ditch its lesser-known chains so that Outback can thrive on its own. This would include Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, and Fleming’s.

“Bloomin’ Brands welcomes open communications with shareholders and constructive input that may advance the company’s goal of enhancing value,” the group said in a release.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Bloomin’ Brands for further comment. For more on the Australian-themed restaurant where a woman was recently fired for complaining about being stiffed on a $735 bill, here’s a list of 10 things you didn’t know about Outback Steakhouse.