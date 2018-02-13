Outback Waitress Fired Over Facebook Post Finally Receives Tip from Church Group

A former Outback Steakhouse waitress in Florida has finally been given restitution after being fired for posting on social media about not receiving a tip on a $735 bill for an order from megachurch Christ Fellowship. 25-year-old Tamlynn Yoder told the Miami Herald that the amount she received from the church was “more than a tip.”

Yoder posted about her experience preparing an order for Christ Fellowship on Facebook, where she was not tipped after preparing its enormous order containing 25 steaks, 25 chickens, and 25 orders of potatoes. She was later fired, and the church received a refund on its $735 order. A spokesperson for Outback told the Post that company policy says employees can’t post about customers on social media.

Fox News reported that the church was made aware of the situation after one of the Florida woman’s friends contacted them about the situation.

“Thank you all very much for expressing your concerns. We are sorry to hear about this situation and our leaders have been notified about it. We value our local business partners and those who work in their establishments—many of whom are members of our church—and it is customary for us to leave a generous tip whenever we pick up a carry-out order. They will be looking into what happened in this instance. We are reaching out directly to the people affected,” Christ Fellowship said via Facebook on February 9.

Since then, the church group has made good on its “generous tip.” According to Yoder they gave her a substantial amount of money to make up for the mistake. “A few church families came together and gave it to me. It was a very heartwarming situation,” Yoder told the Miami Herald.

