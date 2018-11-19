If you’re crazy for chocolate-hazelnut spread, you’re going to love this. The Nutella Café in New York City is open for business permanently as of November 14, and the menu looks completely nuts. The new shop will feature fan-favorite menu items first seen at the brand’s original outpost in Chicago along with other lip-licking treats exclusive to the Big Apple.

The Best Chocolate Shop in Every State

From Chi-Town comes the Pound Cake Panzanella made with yogurt, basil and mixed berries topped with the coveted spread and toasted hazelnuts, plus a brioche sandwich with Nutella gelato smack-dab in the middle. New York-only specialties include a frozen push-pop, a hazelnut blondie, grilled banana bread and a chia seed parfait.



Courtesy of Nutella Frozen Nutella Pop.



If you don’t like to play by the rules, create your own dessert by first choosing a base (crepe, waffle, French toast, pancake or country-style oats) with Nutella, a filling (strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, banana or apple compote) and toppings (whipped cream, chopped hazelnuts or gelato).

From opening day (when more than 100 people reportedly waited in line to get inside), the eatery has been quite a smash. On Facebook, one reviewer wrote: “Great food. Walked 50 blocks just to eat one.”



Courtesy of Nutella Hazelnut Blondie.



Want to check out the Nutella Café for yourself? Head to 116 University Place near Union Square. You won’t miss it — the door is shaped like a Nutella jar and the interior design was actually inspired by the inside of one. It certainly smells like it, too. The Nutella Café is open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday Not near New York? No worries. Get your sugar fix from the best cookie in your state.