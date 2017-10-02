New Orleans' Best Food and Architecture Star in Annual Home Tour

New Orleans is known for its incredible cuisine and historic architecture, which is exactly what the Southern Food and Beverage Museum (SoFAB) plans to highlight during the third annual Cirque de Cuisine: A Kitchen Tour. The event, which takes place on Sunday, October 8, from 1 to 5 p.m., will take guests through 10 historic homes in the French Quarter, each featuring dishes from some of the city’s most well-known chefs. Read More Get on Another Level at New Orleans' Best Rooftop Bars

The culinary tour will begin at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel (717 Orleans Street) where guests will receive a wristband and map that will lead them through the French Quarter to a selection of private homes that have opened their doors for the afternoon. Participants will be able to stroll through the quarter at their leisure while stopping at each of the homes, in no particular order, along their way. Inside each home, attendees will find a signature dish prepared by one of the event’s featured restaurants along with a paired cocktail, wine, beer, or soft drink. Restaurants participating in the event include Toups South, Maypop, Broussard’s, and Two Girl’s One Shuck. In addition to the 10 homes, guests are also encouraged to stop by Lucullus Culinary Antiques, where Patrick’s Bar Vin will be serving Champagne.

Tickets for this unique, fun event are $45 for SoFAB Members, $55 in advance, and $65 at the door. For ticket purchases and more information about the event, go online.