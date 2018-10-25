While most McDonald’s restaurant designs are as formulaic as the recipe for a Big Mac, the fast food giant has more than a dozen uniquely cool spots around the U.S. that add a side of ambiance to the chain’s meals.

The Most Unique McDonald’s in America Gallery

With 14,000 restaurants in the U.S., there are plenty of locations to choose from. McDonald’s serves 25 million customers each day, so chances are, you might also be headed there soon. Why not upsize your value meal with a side of scenery?

We’ve already taken a look at the craziest, strangest, and most extravagant McDonald’s locations around the globe, and now we present a super-size U.S. edition of the most unique McDonald’s restaurants in America.

From a train to a UFO to a giant Happy Meal, we’re lovin’ that McDonald’s has some of the most impressive fast-food structures. But the restaurants weren’t always so flashy. Founded in 1948 by brothers Dick and Mac McDonald in San Bernardino, California, the first McDonald’s was a self-service drive-in restaurant serving 15-cent hamburgers, potato chips, and soft drinks.

Whether you’re enjoying cool ice cream from the world’s largest entertainment McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, or opening a Happy Meal inside — what else? — a jumbo Happy Meal, we’re sure you’ll be lovin’ these unique McDonald’s as much as we do.