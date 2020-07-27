McDonald’s and Chipotle have joined Starbucks and other popular establishments now requiring all U.S. patrons wear face masks.

On July 24, McDonald’s announced expanded coronavirus safety precautions. Along with pausing the reopening of any additional restaurants for 30 days and adding more protective panels to the front and back-of-house, McDonald’s plans to ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of its U.S. restaurants effective August 1.

Chipotle, who already provides non-medical masks for all employees, has also proactively made the decision to require guests wear masks in all restaurants effective immediately.

This change in protocal comes as the U.S. passes 4 million total national coronavirus cases and over 145,000 deaths.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has no doubt changed restaurants. While the longevity of these changes is unknown, restaurants like Burger King and Popeyes have hinted that some coronavirus changes may be long lasting.

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, said in May, “while we have mandated masks and gloves in the short-term, our brand and operations teams are now evaluating more comfortable and reusable masks that may become part of our standard uniforms.”

