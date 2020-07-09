Starbucks is prioritizing the health of its employees and customers during the coronavirus pandemic with a new rule mandated for company-owned stores nationwide: Beginning July 15, everyone must wear facial coverings.

According to a release, the company reached this decision based on a growing number of government mandates requiring individuals to wear facial coverings while in public, guidance from the CDC and other health officials and employee feedback.

At locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers without face coverings may order via the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

The company is also currently working on opening 300 new locations formatted for better functionality after coronavirus. As part of this 18-month plan, Starbucks is also considering double-lane drive-thrus and walk-up windows.

While it’s not required everywhere, health experts maintain that wearing a mask greatly decreases your risk of spreading COVID-19. So if you want to walk into Starbucks at your leisure for a cup of joe — put one on. Face mask requirements are just one of the many ways restaurants, cafes and bars look different amid the pandemic.